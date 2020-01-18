Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Receives “Buy” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 220 ($2.89) price objective on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

CNE has been the topic of several other research reports. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Cairn Energy from GBX 225 ($2.96) to GBX 210 ($2.76) and set a speculative buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Cairn Energy in a research report on Friday, January 10th. They set a buy rating and a GBX 190 ($2.50) price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 268 ($3.53) to GBX 264 ($3.47) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector performer rating on shares of Cairn Energy in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Cairn Energy from GBX 250 ($3.29) to GBX 255 ($3.35) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 222 ($2.92).

CNE stock opened at GBX 193.70 ($2.55) on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 194.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 180.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.40. Cairn Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 141.93 ($1.87) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.80 ($2.85). The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.98.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. The company holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom; Norway; and the Atlantic Margin, including Senegal, Mexico, Suriname, Côte d'Ivoire, Mauritania, and the Republic of Ireland.

