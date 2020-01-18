Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) Getting Somewhat Negative Media Coverage, Study Finds

Headlines about Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) have trended somewhat negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce earned a daily sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned press coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$121.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$120.00 to C$115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$117.00 to C$114.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Cormark dropped their target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$116.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity set a C$108.00 target price on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a report on Friday, December 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$113.25.

Shares of CM opened at C$108.77 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a one year low of C$97.55 and a one year high of C$115.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$109.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$107.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.01 billion and a PE ratio of 9.72.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) (NYSE:CM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The company reported C$2.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$3.08 by C($0.24). The business had revenue of C$4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$4.73 billion. Analysts anticipate that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 12.5088389 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 27th will be issued a $1.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 24th. This represents a $5.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.30%. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.04%.

In related news, Director Patrick Darold Daniel acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$109.40 per share, for a total transaction of C$547,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$656,400.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

