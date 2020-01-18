Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Cuts Stock Position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 397 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in BCE were worth $447,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of BCE. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of BCE by 57.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 653 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 155.3% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in shares of BCE in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of BCE by 112.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BCE opened at $47.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.60. BCE Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $49.58. The firm has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.36. The business’s fifty day moving average is $47.05 and its 200 day moving average is $47.23.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that BCE Inc. will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.597 per share. This is a positive change from BCE’s previous dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. BCE’s payout ratio is presently 88.93%.

BCE has been the topic of several research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered BCE from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. National Bank Financial upgraded BCE from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. BCE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.73.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services, including 40 live and on-demand channels on smartphones and tablets; roaming services; push-to-talk, field service management, worker safety, and mobility management solutions; and asset management, smart buildings, smart cities, fleet management, and other Internet of Things services.

