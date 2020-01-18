Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Grows Stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,460 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 817 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.8% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridian Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,438 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 5,396 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.1% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.2% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 11,046 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $895,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.38% of the company’s stock.

D has been the subject of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Argus lifted their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $89.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Dominion Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

Dominion Energy stock opened at $84.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $81.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.51. Dominion Energy Inc has a fifty-two week low of $68.03 and a fifty-two week high of $84.08. The company has a market capitalization of $69.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.22.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.51 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 11.65%. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were issued a dividend of $0.9175 per share. This represents a $3.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 90.62%.

In related news, CEO Diane Leopold sold 11,500 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.48, for a total transaction of $948,520.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 60,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,995,318.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

