Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $1.29 Million Holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lessened its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 9.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,171 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ITW. Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 0.5% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 88,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,353,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 1.0% in the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 818.3% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 3,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 179.7% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,139,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $322,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374,150 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000. 77.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ITW shares. UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $168.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $158.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $140.00 to $136.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $143.00 target price on Illinois Tool Works and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $142.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.21.

In related news, EVP Michael R. Zimmerman sold 6,600 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.43, for a total transaction of $1,138,038.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,590 shares in the company, valued at $2,343,323.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew Mines sold 12,995 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.71, for a total value of $2,179,391.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 245,669 shares of company stock worth $41,624,681 over the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ITW stock opened at $180.43 on Friday. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.72 and a twelve month high of $182.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $177.91 and its 200-day moving average is $162.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.21.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.38% and a net margin of 17.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.32%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

