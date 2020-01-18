Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $3.98 Million Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,206 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 0.6% in the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 19,750 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 25.8% during the second quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,434 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,794,000 after acquiring an additional 2,755 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Home Depot by 1.2% in the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,326,454 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $483,832,000 after buying an additional 26,783 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Home Depot by 84.7% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,058,568 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $220,150,000 after buying an additional 485,416 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its position in Home Depot by 172.0% in the second quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $493,000 after buying an additional 5,663 shares during the last quarter. 69.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total value of $23,968,980.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total value of $2,772,543.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock valued at $26,765,281. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on HD shares. Bank of America reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $255.00) on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Home Depot from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $260.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $237.31.

Shares of HD stock opened at $231.91 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $219.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $222.45. Home Depot Inc has a 12-month low of $174.53 and a 12-month high of $239.31. The firm has a market cap of $243.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 721.00% and a net margin of 10.01%. The firm had revenue of $27.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Home Depot Inc will post 10.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th were paid a dividend of $1.36 per share. This represents a $5.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 4th. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.01%.

About Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

