Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Has $399,000 Holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Keysight Technologies Inc (NYSE:KEYS) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. Quantum Capital Management bought a new stake in Keysight Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 328.4% in the third quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 317 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 165.7% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 372 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 69.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 381 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 32.1% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 87.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Keysight Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on Keysight Technologies in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Keysight Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.45.

In other news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 7,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total transaction of $817,902.72. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 84,048 shares in the company, valued at $9,016,669.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ronald S. Nersesian sold 109,624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.80, for a total value of $11,378,971.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 298,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,033,086. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 158,829 shares of company stock valued at $16,513,651. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $105.37 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.24. Keysight Technologies Inc has a 52 week low of $66.96 and a 52 week high of $110.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 29.25% and a net margin of 14.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies Inc will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, and electronic industries in the Americas and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides radio frequency and microwave test instruments, and electronic design automation software tools; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, component analyzers, power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as optical amplifier, filter, and other passive component solutions; and related software solutions.

