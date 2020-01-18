Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $1.21 Million in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ServiceNow in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW has been the topic of a number of research reports. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded ServiceNow from a “top pick” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $286.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $305.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $267.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.79.

In related news, insider David Schneider sold 2,446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.31, for a total value of $604,920.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 42,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,476,546.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Patricia L. Wadors sold 1,559 shares of ServiceNow stock in a transaction on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.20, for a total value of $372,912.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,084.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,050 shares of company stock valued at $23,803,624. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $312.52 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,562.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.33. ServiceNow Inc has a one year low of $182.46 and a one year high of $312.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $284.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $270.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $885.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $885.53 million. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 6.62% and a net margin of 1.09%. ServiceNow’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that ServiceNow Inc will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that define, structure, manage, and automate services for enterprises worldwide. The company offers information technology (IT) service management applications, as well as digital workflow products for customer service, human resources, security operations, integrated risk management, and other enterprise departments.

Further Reading: What does cost of debt say about a company’s financial health?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow Inc (NYSE:NOW).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.