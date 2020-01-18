Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $337,000 in Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Allergan plc (NYSE:AGN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 1,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Allergan by 12.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,814,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,493,128,000 after buying an additional 1,696,205 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC acquired a new position in Allergan in the third quarter valued at about $605,844,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Allergan by 1,665.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,104,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,813,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928,846 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Allergan by 19.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,798,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $468,570,000 after purchasing an additional 463,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Allergan by 45.2% in the second quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 2,249,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,634,000 after purchasing an additional 700,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AGN opened at $192.68 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.64. Allergan plc has a 12 month low of $114.27 and a 12 month high of $194.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $189.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $173.62.

Allergan (NYSE:AGN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.25. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. Allergan had a positive return on equity of 9.08% and a negative net margin of 58.50%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Allergan plc will post 16.88 earnings per share for the current year.

AGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group downgraded Allergan from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $189.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Allergan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $184.00 price target (up previously from $176.00) on shares of Allergan in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.90.

Allergan plc, a pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes branded pharmaceutical, device, biologic, surgical, and regenerative medicine products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: US Specialized Therapeutics, US General Medicine, and International. It offers a portfolio of products in various therapeutic areas, including medical aesthetics and dermatology, eye care, neuroscience, urology, gastrointestinal, women's health, and anti-infective therapeutic products.

