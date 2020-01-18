Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Invests $424,000 in Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Varian Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:VAR) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,987 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $424,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VAR. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 18.7% during the second quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 270,586 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,835,000 after purchasing an additional 42,537 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 35.1% during the second quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 417,286 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $56,805,000 after purchasing an additional 108,521 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 54.8% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,314 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 22.9% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 74,583 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $10,153,000 after purchasing an additional 13,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AMP Capital Investors Ltd increased its position in shares of Varian Medical Systems by 6.0% during the second quarter. AMP Capital Investors Ltd now owns 60,856 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $8,097,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares in the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Varian Medical Systems news, SVP Christopher A. Toth sold 564 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.95, for a total value of $78,367.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,278.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kolleen T. Kennedy sold 1,242 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.71, for a total transaction of $182,213.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,661 shares in the company, valued at $4,058,145.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,200 shares of company stock worth $2,525,045. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE VAR opened at $149.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $142.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.47. Varian Medical Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $103.92 and a 1 year high of $149.26. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.18, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.89.

Varian Medical Systems (NYSE:VAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.21. Varian Medical Systems had a return on equity of 24.48% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm had revenue of $878.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $858.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Varian Medical Systems, Inc. will post 5.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VAR. BTIG Research raised Varian Medical Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Evercore ISI raised Varian Medical Systems from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. UBS Group upped their price target on Varian Medical Systems from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barrington Research upped their target price on Varian Medical Systems from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $158.00 target price on shares of Varian Medical Systems in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.22.

Varian Medical Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and services medical devices and software products for treating cancer and other medical conditions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Oncology Systems and Proton Solutions. The Oncology Systems segment offers hardware and software products for treating cancer with radiotherapy, fixed field intensity-modulated radiation therapy, image-guided radiation therapy, volumetric modulated arc therapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, stereotactic body radiotherapy, and brachytherapy, as well as related quality assurance equipment.

