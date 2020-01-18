Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its stake in shares of American Water Works Company Inc (NYSE:AWK) by 16.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,736 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in American Water Works were worth $582,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 208.7% during the 3rd quarter. Orrstown Financial Services Inc. now owns 318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 149.3% during the 2nd quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management boosted its position in shares of American Water Works by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Kings Point Capital Management now owns 643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. 84.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AWK stock opened at $130.44 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. American Water Works Company Inc has a 52 week low of $92.06 and a 52 week high of $130.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 39.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $122.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.14.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. American Water Works had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 10.77%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that American Water Works Company Inc will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.53%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.61%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AWK shares. Janney Montgomery Scott increased their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $121.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a price target (up previously from ) on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Monday, January 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of American Water Works from $117.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of American Water Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States and Canada. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 16 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, such as food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

