Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Lowers Stake in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $874,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,511,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,395,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501,237 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,727,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,898,562,000 after purchasing an additional 488,675 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.3% in the third quarter. Veritas Asset Management LLP now owns 5,075,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,307,000 after acquiring an additional 254,600 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 17,275.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,039,683 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $433,110,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010,678 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 19.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,574,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $329,855,000 after acquiring an additional 588,612 shares in the last quarter. 89.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ICE stock opened at $96.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $53.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.45. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a 52 week low of $71.90 and a 52 week high of $97.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $93.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $92.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 31.97% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

ICE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 9th. UBS Group set a $108.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup set a $101.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Barclays set a $104.00 target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Intercontinental Exchange currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.88.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 90,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total transaction of $8,339,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles R. Crisp sold 2,908 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.56, for a total transaction of $277,888.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 51,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,892,767.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 165,436 shares of company stock worth $15,366,091. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

