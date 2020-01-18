Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 5.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,833 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 504 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $1,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $25,000. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Burt Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $42,000. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in PPG Industries in the third quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in PPG Industries by 250.4% in the third quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 438 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PPG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of PPG Industries in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Deutsche Bank boosted their price objective on shares of PPG Industries from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PPG Industries from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. PPG Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.56.

In other PPG Industries news, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 30,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $3,958,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 149,884 shares in the company, valued at $19,484,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael H. Mcgarry sold 11,916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,489,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,418,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PPG opened at $128.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.72 billion, a PE ratio of 21.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average of $131.16 and a 200 day moving average of $121.74. PPG Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $100.90 and a 1 year high of $134.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.08.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 8.00% and a return on equity of 28.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials in the United States and internationally. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

