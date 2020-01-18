Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Raises Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,475 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,000 after purchasing an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 109,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,014,000 after purchasing an additional 4,848 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 6,748 shares during the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,595,000. Finally, Stewart & Patten Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Stewart & Patten Co. LLC now owns 205,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,330,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $55.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $79.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.75. Mondelez International Inc has a 1 year low of $42.53 and a 1 year high of $56.72. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.17.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MDLZ. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.00.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.