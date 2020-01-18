Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Reduces Holdings in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its position in Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,895 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,430 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Allstate were worth $1,000,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ALL. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,305,632 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,675,022,000 after purchasing an additional 109,997 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,877,923 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $312,773,000 after purchasing an additional 103,623 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,872,434 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $292,097,000 after purchasing an additional 258,271 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,285,502 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,413,000 after purchasing an additional 150,439 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its position in shares of Allstate by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 1,973,143 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $200,650,000 after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the period. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ALL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective on shares of Allstate in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Allstate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Allstate to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $111.45.

In other Allstate news, insider Croker Trevor bought 44,975 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,539,044.50. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Allstate stock opened at $117.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.08 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.81. Allstate Corp has a 52-week low of $84.60 and a 52-week high of $117.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.33.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The insurance provider reported $2.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $10.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.07 billion. Allstate had a net margin of 6.57% and a return on equity of 13.83%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Allstate Corp will post 10.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.78%.

About Allstate

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

