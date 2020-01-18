Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 1,043 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. lowered its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,676 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,043 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up 1.5% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 90,092 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,530,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 143,272 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,613,000 after acquiring an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 221,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,694,000 after acquiring an additional 26,465 shares in the last quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 63,469 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 44,974 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,762,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $43.41.

NYSE:PFE opened at $40.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $224.19 billion, a PE ratio of 13.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.97 and a twelve month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.15.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 30.57% and a return on equity of 28.10%. Pfizer’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

