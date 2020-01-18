Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 201 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,524 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 201 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in CSX were worth $689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CSX. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in CSX by 88.5% in the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 426 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of CSX during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $76.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.90, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.41. CSX Co. has a fifty-two week low of $63.97 and a fifty-two week high of $80.73.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The transportation company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 27.67% and a net margin of 27.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other CSX news, Director Steven T. Halverson sold 39,812 shares of CSX stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.65, for a total value of $2,852,529.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 4.83% of the company’s stock.

CSX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Deutsche Bank downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen lowered their price objective on CSX from $83.00 to $79.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on CSX in a research report on Monday, October 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on CSX from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CSX currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.14.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services, as well as transports intermodal containers and trailers. It transports chemicals, automotive, agricultural and food products, minerals, fertilizers, forest products, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants.

