Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 259 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 3.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,512 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 259 shares during the quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 15,904.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,352,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $287,009,000 after buying an additional 3,331,568 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.0% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,169,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $611,881,000 after buying an additional 1,479,616 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 67.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,523,796 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,062,000 after buying an additional 1,017,717 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 313.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,267,446 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $108,036,000 after buying an additional 960,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,645,065 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,965,964,000 after buying an additional 896,211 shares during the last quarter. 75.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valero Energy alerts:

Shares of NYSE:VLO opened at $91.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.46. Valero Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $69.44 and a 1-year high of $101.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $94.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.21.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $27.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.93 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 10.37% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 5.01 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on VLO shares. Royal Bank of Canada set a $99.00 price target on Valero Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valero Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays started coverage on Valero Energy in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine raised Valero Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, December 26th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group set a $104.00 price objective on Valero Energy and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.02.

In other Valero Energy news, CEO Joseph W. Gorder sold 21,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $2,045,198.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 424,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,609,317.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

Featured Article: What is quantitative easing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO).

Receive News & Ratings for Valero Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valero Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.