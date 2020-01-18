Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 3,116 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,991 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up approximately 1.3% of Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 317,036,667 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $18,112,307,000 after buying an additional 5,319,802 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 162,854,317 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,829,887,000 after buying an additional 509,082 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 34,002,255 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,942,547,000 after buying an additional 1,627,183 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 6,712.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 29,602,386 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,691,184,000 after buying an additional 29,167,876 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 14.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 16,926,517 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,021,685,000 after buying an additional 2,123,395 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,346 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.55, for a total transaction of $80,154.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,109,833.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,349 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.42, for a total transaction of $81,506.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,372.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

VZ stock opened at $60.13 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $248.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $62.22. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.04.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $32.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.74 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 12.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.22 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.23%.

Several analysts have recently commented on VZ shares. ValuEngine upgraded Verizon Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Moffett Nathanson set a $57.00 target price on Verizon Communications and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. New Street Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their target price on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.44.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies worldwide. The company's Wireless segment provides wireless voice and data services; Internet access on various notebook computers and tablets; international travel wireless services; and network access services to deliver various Internet of Things products and services, as well as offers digital advertising and digital media services platforms.

