Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. Sells 420 Shares of Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,494 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 420 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XYL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Xylem in the second quarter worth about $8,556,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 4.9% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 8,631 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $722,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 6.5% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 259,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,709,000 after acquiring an additional 15,783 shares during the period. ETF Managers Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 27.8% in the second quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Xylem by 0.6% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,052,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $171,654,000 after acquiring an additional 11,266 shares during the period. 84.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xylem alerts:

In other Xylem news, SVP Kenneth Napolitano sold 1,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.78, for a total transaction of $92,089.20. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,368 shares in the company, valued at $3,422,487.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $323,380.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,080 shares of company stock worth $1,016,717. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XYL opened at $83.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.16. Xylem Inc has a 12 month low of $67.71 and a 12 month high of $85.67. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.52 and its 200 day moving average is $78.52.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. Xylem had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 9.65%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on XYL. Seaport Global Securities lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Xylem in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Citigroup began coverage on Xylem in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xylem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Cfra lowered Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.50.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Xylem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xylem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.