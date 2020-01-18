Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) Given $94.00 Consensus Target Price by Brokerages

Cantel Medical Corp. (NYSE:CMD) has been given a consensus broker rating score of 2.67 (Hold) from the three analysts that cover the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. Cantel Medical’s rating score has improved by 11% in the last three months as a result of a number of analysts’ upgrades and downgrades.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus target price of $94.00 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $0.68 EPS for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Cantel Medical an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Cantel Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of CMD opened at $62.46 on Friday. Cantel Medical has a 1 year low of $59.94 and a 1 year high of $93.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.35 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $70.90 and a 200-day moving average of $77.61.

Cantel Medical (NYSE:CMD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $257.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.70 million. Cantel Medical had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 4.38%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cantel Medical will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.105 dividend. This is an increase from Cantel Medical’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 16th. Cantel Medical’s payout ratio is presently 8.44%.

Cantel Medical Company Profile

Cantel Medical Corp. provides infection prevention and control products and services for the healthcare market. The company's Endoscopy segment offers automated endoscope reprocessing systems; infectants and sterilants; detergents; leak testing and manual cleaning products; storage cabinets, transport systems, and mobile medical carts; manual cleaning products; endoscope process tracking products; other consumables, accessories, and supplies for use in disinfect rigid endoscopes, flexible endoscopes, and other instrumentation; and technical maintenance services.

