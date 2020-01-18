Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $255.00 target price on the medical research company’s stock.

AMGN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Amgen in a report on Monday, September 30th. Goldman Sachs Group set a $243.00 price target on Amgen and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Amgen from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Raymond James started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They issued a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $235.22.

Amgen stock opened at $241.49 on Tuesday. Amgen has a one year low of $166.30 and a one year high of $244.99. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $238.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.11.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.13. Amgen had a return on equity of 80.26% and a net margin of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Amgen will post 14.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.28%.

In related news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.45, for a total value of $91,566.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,413 shares in the company, valued at $1,166,230.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.54, for a total value of $2,074,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,162 shares of company stock worth $4,214,030 in the last quarter. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,646 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its position in Amgen by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 115,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,815,000 after purchasing an additional 4,026 shares in the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Amgen by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha raised its position in Amgen by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 30,992 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after purchasing an additional 3,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Amgen by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 39,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It offers products for the treatment of oncology/hematology, cardiovascular, inflammation, bone health, and neuroscience. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Aranesp to treat anemia; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Sensipar/Mimpara products to treat sHPT in chronic kidney disease; and EPOGEN to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells.

