Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Capital Power Corp (TSE:CPX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$35.00. The stock traded as high as C$35.20 and last traded at C$35.20, with a volume of 91885 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$34.97.

CPX has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$33.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Capital Power from C$29.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Raymond James set a C$36.00 target price on Capital Power and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their target price on Capital Power from C$31.00 to C$34.00 in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$34.88.

Get Capital Power alerts:

In related news, Senior Officer Burness Kathryn Chisholm sold 18,697 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$32.10, for a total value of C$600,199.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$510,283.85.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.38, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion and a P/E ratio of 87.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$34.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$31.72.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.58 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$484.00 million for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Capital Power Corp will post 1.8099997 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Capital Power (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns approximately 5,100 megawatts of power generation capacity.

Recommended Story: Float

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.