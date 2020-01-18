Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Capital & Regional (LON:CAL) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 28 ($0.37) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Capital & Regional stock opened at GBX 240 ($3.16) on Wednesday. Capital & Regional has a 52-week low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 52-week high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 39.18 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 24.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th were given a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. Capital & Regional’s dividend payout ratio is presently -0.17%.

In other Capital & Regional news, insider Laura Whyte acquired 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, with a total value of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86). Also, insider Ian Krieger sold 36,876 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 33 ($0.43), for a total transaction of £12,169.08 ($16,007.73).

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

