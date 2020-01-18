Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) Upgraded to “Buy” by BidaskClub

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was upgraded by stock analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine cut Cara Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.14.

Shares of CARA opened at $17.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.21, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.85. Cara Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $14.10 and a 52 week high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $676.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.40 and a beta of 2.18.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by ($0.15). Cara Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 70.35% and a negative net margin of 470.70%. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.56 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Cara Therapeutics will post -2.54 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.79, for a total value of $103,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 928,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,302,849.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frederique Ph.D. Menzaghi sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.91, for a total value of $79,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 63,886 shares in the company, valued at $1,271,970.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,934 shares of company stock worth $1,089,940 over the last ninety days. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 13,220 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 1,846 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $190,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Cara Therapeutics by 91.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 58,527 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after acquiring an additional 27,977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,780,000. 76.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

