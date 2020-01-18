Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) Shares Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) by 2,054.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 333,418 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 317,943 shares during the quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Carnival were worth $16,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCL. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Carnival by 116.1% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after acquiring an additional 28,757 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Carnival by 0.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,480,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,882,000 after acquiring an additional 240,301 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carnival during the second quarter valued at approximately $13,616,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in shares of Carnival by 140.2% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 97,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,533,000 after acquiring an additional 56,846 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.95% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CCL. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Standpoint Research raised shares of Carnival from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Carnival from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Carnival from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $68.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.07.

NYSE:CCL opened at $51.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Carnival Corp has a 12 month low of $39.92 and a 12 month high of $59.24. The company has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.82.

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) last posted its earnings results on Friday, December 20th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.11. Carnival had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 12.29%. The business had revenue of $4.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Carnival Corp will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Carnival’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.45%.

Carnival Profile

Carnival Corporation operates as a leisure travel company in North America, Australia, Europe, and Asia. It operates in four segments: North America and Australia Cruise Operations, Europe and Asia Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Other. The company operates cruises under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa, AIDA, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names.

