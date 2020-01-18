Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) was downgraded by equities research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on TAST. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from $11.00 to $9.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Carrols Restaurant Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Monday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.10.

NASDAQ:TAST opened at $5.39 on Friday. Carrols Restaurant Group has a one year low of $5.33 and a one year high of $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.29. The firm has a market cap of $300.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $6.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.73.

Carrols Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:TAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.19). Carrols Restaurant Group had a negative net margin of 1.48% and a negative return on equity of 3.00%. The business had revenue of $398.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Carrols Restaurant Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Carrols Restaurant Group will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Carrols Restaurant Group by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 2,814,706 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $23,334,000 after acquiring an additional 277,221 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 360.4% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,376,656 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $19,702,000 after buying an additional 1,860,493 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,703,750 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $15,385,000 after buying an additional 25,335 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Carrols Restaurant Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,903,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Carrols Restaurant Group by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 457,702 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after buying an additional 6,691 shares in the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Carrols Restaurant Group

Carrols Restaurant Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates franchisee restaurants of Burger King in the United States. As of May 7, 2019, it owned and operated 1,010 Burger King and 55 Popeyes restaurants in 23 states.. The company was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Syracuse, New York.

