Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $45.75.

A number of analysts have weighed in on CWST shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. ValuEngine lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. TheStreet lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.11, for a total transaction of $115,275.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,428,856.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director James F. Callahan, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.01, for a total value of $420,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 48,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,028,368.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 78.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,309 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $438,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 125,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,466,000 after buying an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 3.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 254,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $10,090,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Casella Waste Systems during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 530,979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,042,000 after buying an additional 10,574 shares during the last quarter. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Casella Waste Systems stock opened at $49.55 on Friday. Casella Waste Systems has a 1-year low of $29.42 and a 1-year high of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of 81.23 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.13.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.05. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 50.45% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company had revenue of $198.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.60 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

