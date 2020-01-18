Castle Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CSTL) Lock-Up Period Set To End on January 21st

Castle Biosciences’ (NASDAQ:CSTL) lock-up period is set to end on Tuesday, January 21st. Castle Biosciences had issued 4,000,000 shares in its initial public offering on July 25th. The total size of the offering was $64,000,000 based on an initial share price of $16.00. After the end of the company’s lock-up period, major shareholders and company insiders will be able to sell their shares of the company.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Castle Biosciences from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Castle Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.83.

Shares of CSTL opened at $32.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 11.89 and a quick ratio of 11.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.77. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $15.26 and a 52-week high of $39.77.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 11th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $14.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.28 million. Equities analysts forecast that Castle Biosciences will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CSTL. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $963,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $672,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Finally, Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Castle Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $300,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.52% of the company’s stock.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer, develops and commercializes diagnostic and prognostic tests for cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify stage I and II patients at high risk of metastasis based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

