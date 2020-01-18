CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) Trading Down 5.1% on Insider Selling

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW)’s share price fell 5.1% during trading on Friday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $136.08 and last traded at $136.85, 2,344,834 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 119% from the average session volume of 1,070,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.20.

Specifically, insider Collin B. Kebo sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.20, for a total transaction of $486,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,601 shares in the company, valued at $486,855.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert F. Kirby sold 1,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.89, for a total transaction of $187,057.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 27,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,923,880.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 113,052 shares of company stock worth $15,390,634. 2.25% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms recently commented on CDW. ValuEngine cut shares of CDW from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CDW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of CDW from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $124.00 in a report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.57, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $140.23 and its 200 day moving average is $125.28.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The information technology services provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.04% and a return on equity of 91.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that CDW will post 5.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CDW. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in CDW in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in CDW by 27.1% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 375 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in CDW in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.50% of the company’s stock.

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including mobility, security, data center optimization, cloud computing, virtualization, and collaboration.

