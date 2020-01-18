Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Central Garden & Pet Co (NASDAQ:CENT) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $30.50.

CENT has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus cut Central Garden & Pet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 29th. BidaskClub upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Central Garden & Pet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, October 28th.

Shares of Central Garden & Pet stock opened at $32.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.69, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.54, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of -0.03. Central Garden & Pet has a twelve month low of $22.40 and a twelve month high of $40.59.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $540.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.99 million. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 9.26% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Central Garden & Pet will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Central Garden & Pet news, CEO Timothy P. Cofer bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $260,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 12.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CENT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 12,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Central Garden & Pet during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 621.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 64,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,728,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Central Garden & Pet by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 152,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 23,042 shares in the last quarter. 19.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats, including edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and products for birds, small animals, and specialty pets, such as food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories.

