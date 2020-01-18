Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN) Trading Up 7.7%

Centurion Minerals Ltd (CVE:CTN)’s share price was up 7.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$0.07 and last traded at C$0.07, approximately 34,000 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 4% from the average daily volume of 35,362 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 million and a P/E ratio of -1.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Centurion Minerals (CVE:CTN)

Centurion Minerals Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada and Argentina. The company focuses on developing and marketing calcium sulfate, a mineral fertilizer and soil conditioner for the markets of Argentina, Paraguay, Bolivia, Brazil, and Chile.

