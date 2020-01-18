Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) Major Shareholder James J. Filler Acquires 200 Shares

Century Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNBKA) major shareholder James J. Filler purchased 200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $92.00 per share, with a total value of $18,400.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 735,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $67,678,144. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NASDAQ CNBKA opened at $90.91 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $506.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.89 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.43. Century Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $70.20 and a 52 week high of $95.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut Century Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,114 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after buying an additional 2,032 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 55,385 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Century Bancorp by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 4,330 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $255,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Century Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 33.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Century Bancorp

Century Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Century Bank and Trust Company that provides banking products and services. The company accepts savings accounts, NOW accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts, as well as cash management accounts. It offers single-family and multi-family residential loans, municipal loans, commercial and residential real estate loans, and various consumer loans, as well as provides loans for the construction of residential homes, multi-family properties, commercial real estate properties, and land development.

