Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,463 shares during the period. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHW. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 78.0% during the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 303.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 526.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 78.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $48.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $34.58 and a 52 week high of $51.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.74.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 35.12% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Charles Schwab Co. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Arun Sarin sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.11, for a total value of $736,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $185,193.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan M. Craig sold 3,162 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.33, for a total transaction of $149,657.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 349,364 shares of company stock valued at $17,174,848 in the last three months. 10.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $48.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Charles Schwab from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a price objective (up previously from ) on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Charles Schwab from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.73.

Charles Schwab Profile

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

