Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) Upgraded at BidaskClub

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) was upgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Citigroup began coverage on Chart Industries in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $71.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Chart Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Lake Street Capital set a $109.00 target price on Chart Industries and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Chart Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Chart Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.11.

Get Chart Industries alerts:

Shares of GTLS opened at $69.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.65 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Chart Industries has a one year low of $52.32 and a one year high of $95.66. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.78.

Chart Industries (NASDAQ:GTLS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $357.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.53 million. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 8.10% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chart Industries will post 2.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Chart Industries by 62.9% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $324,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Chart Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,996,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in Chart Industries by 4,881.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 47,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 46,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp raised its position in Chart Industries by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 82,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,372,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the last quarter.

Chart Industries Company Profile

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment and packaged solutions; and provides value-add services for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy & Chemicals, Distribution & Storage Western Hemisphere, and Distribution & Storage Eastern Hemisphere segments.

Recommended Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Chart Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chart Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.