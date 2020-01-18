China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Sell

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) was upgraded by equities research analysts at ValuEngine from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LFC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. CLSA upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of China Life Insurance from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $17.90 to $20.30 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.65.

Shares of China Life Insurance stock opened at $14.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $79.96 billion, a PE ratio of 50.68 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 8.71 and a current ratio of 8.71. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.65. China Life Insurance has a one year low of $11.08 and a one year high of $14.70.

China Life Insurance (NYSE:LFC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.78 billion during the quarter. China Life Insurance had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, equities analysts predict that China Life Insurance will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 61.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the third quarter valued at about $127,000. OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of China Life Insurance during the second quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of China Life Insurance by 32.7% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 15,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 3,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

China Life Insurance Company Profile

China Life Insurance Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a life insurance company in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Life Insurance Business, Health Insurance Business, Accident Insurance Business, and Other Businesses. The company offers individual and group life, annuity, accident, and health insurance products, as well as pension products.

