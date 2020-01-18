Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $83,960.00 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.98, for a total transaction of $83,960.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Thomas Michael Nevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 11th, Thomas Michael Nevens sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.17, for a total transaction of $74,340.00.

CIEN opened at $42.23 on Friday. Ciena Co. has a fifty-two week low of $32.76 and a fifty-two week high of $46.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $40.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.11.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.05). Ciena had a net margin of 7.09% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $968.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $966.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ciena Co. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CIEN. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ciena from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ciena from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, December 13th. Dougherty & Co raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Ciena in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ciena presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 5.5% during the third quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 7,282 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 48.2% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,586 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 2.0% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 27,557 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 6.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ciena by 1.7% during the third quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 38,357 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ciena

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking solutions optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

