Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Sold by Arden Trust Co

Arden Trust Co decreased its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 21.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,695 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 14,900 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,623,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1,546.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 48,285,218 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,642,650,000 after purchasing an additional 45,351,980 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 30,517,061 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,507,848,000 after purchasing an additional 839,300 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,589,214 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,066,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,496,113 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 18,929,924 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,036,035,000 after purchasing an additional 478,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 155.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,446,107 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $862,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,621,798 shares in the last quarter. 72.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO opened at $49.02 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $43.40 and a one year high of $58.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.08. The stock has a market cap of $207.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.20, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.15% and a return on equity of 35.01%. The company had revenue of $13.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 2nd. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 49.12%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CSCO. Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective (down previously from $58.00) on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.69.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Irving Tan sold 10,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total value of $480,945.73. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 172,199 shares in the company, valued at $7,716,237.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.81, for a total transaction of $564,471.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 388,864 shares of company stock valued at $17,474,321. Corporate insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry worldwide. The company offers switching products; routing products that interconnect public and private wireline and mobile networks; data center products; and wireless access points for use in voice, video, and data applications.

