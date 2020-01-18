CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY) Trading Down 0.3%

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)’s stock price was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.57 and last traded at $9.62, approximately 218,469 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 342,674 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $37.21 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.17.

CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CKHUY)

There is no company description available for CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CK HUTCHISON HO/ADR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.