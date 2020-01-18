Clean Yield Group Acquires 1,465 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. makes up 1.3% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $4,230,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Atwater Malick LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $57,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $58,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 23.3% in the third quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 793 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC raised its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 58.4% during the third quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. 74.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE MRK opened at $90.97 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $89.94 and a 200 day moving average of $85.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.52. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.05 and a 12-month high of $92.64.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.59 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 48.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.19 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.61 per share. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. This is a positive change from Merck & Co., Inc.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 56.22%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRK. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.69.

In related news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 102,073 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.34, for a total transaction of $9,119,201.82. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $9,478,884.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

