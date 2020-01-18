Clean Yield Group Acquires 1,600 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 14.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,916 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 64.2% in the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 600,588 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,008,000 after acquiring an additional 234,755 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 282,958 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $14,499,000 after acquiring an additional 9,171 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 158,413 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,117,000 after acquiring an additional 5,671 shares in the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $234,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. 60.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AEM opened at $60.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.60. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.60, a P/E/G ratio of 32.77 and a beta of -0.54. Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd has a 12 month low of $38.72 and a 12 month high of $64.88.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The mining company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $683.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $683.18 million. Agnico Eagle Mines had a positive return on equity of 3.80% and a negative net margin of 11.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on AEM shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $74.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Friday, October 25th. ValuEngine downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $61.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised Agnico Eagle Mines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $92.62 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Agnico Eagle Mines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.62.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

