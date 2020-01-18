Clean Yield Group Acquires 2,175 Shares of Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP)

Clean Yield Group grew its holdings in Insperity Inc (NYSE:NSP) by 18.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,175 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Insperity were worth $1,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NSP. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 279.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 436 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 8,187.5% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 663 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Insperity by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Insperity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $110,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NSP opened at $93.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.84. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $84.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.55. Insperity Inc has a 52 week low of $67.06 and a 52 week high of $144.92.

Insperity (NYSE:NSP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.01 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 166.72% and a net margin of 3.69%. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Insperity Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.61%.

Separately, SunTrust Banks reduced their price target on shares of Insperity to $128.00 and set an “accumulate” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.00.

In related news, EVP Jay E. Mincks sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.09, for a total transaction of $210,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.91, for a total transaction of $262,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 679,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,326,000.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,120,206. 6.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Insperity

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to enhance business performance for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions, which include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

