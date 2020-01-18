Clean Yield Group Boosts Stake in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL)

Clean Yield Group lifted its holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd (NYSE:KL) by 9,833.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,960 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kirkland Lake Gold were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of KL. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 115.2% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold by 90.0% in the third quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 1,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in the third quarter worth about $105,000. 53.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research report on Sunday, January 12th. ValuEngine cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Roth Capital cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Kirkland Lake Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.31.

Kirkland Lake Gold stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd has a 12-month low of $26.28 and a 12-month high of $51.08. The stock has a market cap of $9.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $42.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.87.

Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.08. Kirkland Lake Gold had a net margin of 39.86% and a return on equity of 35.18%. The firm had revenue of $381.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.14 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 earnings per share. Kirkland Lake Gold’s revenue was up 71.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Kirkland Lake Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.65%.

About Kirkland Lake Gold

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of gold properties. It owns and operates four underground gold mines, including the Macassa, Holt, and Taylor mines located in northeastern Ontario, Canada; and the Fosterville Mine located in Victoria, Australia, as well as three milling facilities in Canada and Australia.

