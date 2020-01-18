Clean Yield Group Decreases Stock Position in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI)

Clean Yield Group lessened its stake in Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 9,533 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Kadant were worth $1,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Kadant during the second quarter worth $84,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 2.3% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Kadant by 3.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 77,290 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Kadant by 18.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 942,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,546,000 after acquiring an additional 145,505 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

KAI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kadant from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barrington Research set a $107.00 price objective on shares of Kadant and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Kadant in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.27.

NYSE:KAI opened at $112.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 19.12 and a beta of 1.34. Kadant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.67 and a fifty-two week high of $112.75.

Kadant (NYSE:KAI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $173.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.94 million. Kadant had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Kadant Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th.

In other news, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 5,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.41, for a total value of $580,223.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 31,756 shares in the company, valued at $3,537,935.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Jonathan W. Painter sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.60, for a total transaction of $354,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 97,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,622,286.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,046 shares of company stock valued at $11,465,057 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

Kadant Inc supplies equipment and critical components used in papermaking, paper recycling, recycling and waste management, and other process industries worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Papermaking Systems and Wood Processing Systems. The Papermaking Systems segment develops, manufactures, and markets custom-engineered stock-preparation systems and equipment for the preparation of wastepaper for conversion into recycled paper and balers, as well as related equipment used in the processing of recyclable and waste materials; and fluid-handling systems and equipment used in industrial piping systems to compensate for movement, as well as to transfer fluid, power, and data.

