Clean Yield Group Has $1.75 Million Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Clean Yield Group trimmed its holdings in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 57.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,608 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 31,408 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in CVS Health by 52.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 149,384 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $8,140,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in CVS Health in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,403,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 4,782 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in CVS Health by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 138,083 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $7,524,000 after purchasing an additional 31,191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in CVS Health by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,765,635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $750,088,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560,142 shares during the last quarter. 76.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS stock opened at $76.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $98.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.74, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.89. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.17 and a 200-day moving average of $65.54.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $64.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.99 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 1.83%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CVS Health Corp will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. CVS Health’s payout ratio is currently 28.25%.

In related news, EVP Karen S. Lynch sold 80,143 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $6,010,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 41,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,137,325. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of CVS Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total value of $19,929,740.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 427,786 shares of company stock valued at $31,726,338. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CVS. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Friday, September 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on CVS Health from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. ValuEngine downgraded CVS Health from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up previously from $80.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.43.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

