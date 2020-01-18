Clean Yield Group Has $3.87 Million Holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 22,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,141 shares during the quarter. Automatic Data Processing accounts for about 1.2% of Clean Yield Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $3,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ADP. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% in the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 80.05% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ADP shares. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Moffett Nathanson lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.11.

In related news, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total value of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,190,036.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 144,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,897 shares of company stock valued at $8,580,954 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $176.87 on Friday. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $132.04 and a twelve month high of $176.91. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $170.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $166.15. The company has a market capitalization of $76.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The business services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.01. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.52% and a return on equity of 46.94%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 12th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

