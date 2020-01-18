Clean Yield Group Has $315,000 Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Clean Yield Group lessened its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,455 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 130 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Target were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Target by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53,562 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,867,000 after acquiring an additional 6,841 shares during the period. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,120,000. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Target by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 107,708 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,314 shares during the last quarter. Somerset Trust Co increased its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Somerset Trust Co now owns 16,328 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,094,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Target by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 17,062 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares during the last quarter. 76.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock opened at $116.92 on Friday. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $69.07 and a 1 year high of $130.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $125.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.86. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The retailer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.17. Target had a return on equity of 28.22% and a net margin of 4.18%. The company had revenue of $18.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 6.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 19th will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.98%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on Target in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. ValuEngine downgraded Target from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Target from $115.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 price objective on Target and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Target from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.19.

In other news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 6,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total transaction of $842,010.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,274 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.20, for a total value of $277,882.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,675.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.