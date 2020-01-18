Clean Yield Group Has $479,000 Holdings in HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY)

Clean Yield Group boosted its holdings in shares of HMS Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:HMSY) by 205.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 16,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,895 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in HMS were worth $479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,324,234 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $431,572,000 after acquiring an additional 737,668 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,212,609 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $298,396,000 after acquiring an additional 406,208 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in HMS by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,629,880 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $85,182,000 after acquiring an additional 14,227 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in HMS during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,427,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. boosted its position in HMS by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,153,280 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,355,000 after acquiring an additional 110,506 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.29% of the company’s stock.

HMSY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded HMS from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. BidaskClub lowered HMS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on HMS in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. ValuEngine lowered HMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on HMS from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.19.

Shares of HMS stock opened at $28.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. HMS Holdings Corp has a 52-week low of $24.43 and a 52-week high of $40.67. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.10.

HMS (NASDAQ:HMSY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $146.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.79 million. HMS had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 16.69%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HMS Holdings Corp will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

HMS Holdings Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides cost containment solutions in the United States healthcare marketplace. The company offers coordination of benefits services to government and commercial healthcare payers to ensure that the correct party pays the claim; and population management solutions that provide risk-bearing organizations with intelligence across their member populations to identify risks, and enhance patient engagement and outcomes, as well as payment integrity, care management and consumer engagement, and analytical solutions.

