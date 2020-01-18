Clean Yield Group Makes New $2.92 Million Investment in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK)

Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Healthpeak Properties (NASDAQ:PEAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 84,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,915,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $320,756,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $13,244,000. Manning & Napier Group LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $9,534,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $7,824,000. Finally, Resource America Inc. bought a new stake in Healthpeak Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,894,000.

Healthpeak Properties stock opened at $36.25 on Friday. Healthpeak Properties has a twelve month low of $28.86 and a twelve month high of $37.93.

Separately, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company.

Healthpeak Properties Company Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) and S&P 500 company. Healthpeak owns and develops high-quality real estate in the three private-pay healthcare asset classes of Life Science, Senior Housing and Medical Office, designed to provide stability through the inevitable industry cycles.

