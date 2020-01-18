Clean Yield Group Reduces Stock Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Clean Yield Group reduced its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for approximately 1.1% of Clean Yield Group’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $3,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 4,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 49,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bank now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,375,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 66,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.26% of the company’s stock.

NVO stock opened at $61.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 52-week low of $46.10 and a 52-week high of $62.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.47. The company has a market capitalization of $141.09 billion, a PE ratio of 24.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.60.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.02. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 75.48% and a net margin of 32.44%. The company had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.55 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Pareto Securities downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Barclays upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Novo Nordisk A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.65.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes Care and Obesity, and Biopharmaceuticals. The Diabetes Care and Obesity segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral anti-diabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

